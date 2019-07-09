Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 26, 2019

"By Hook or by Crook" - Things get personal for Danny when Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), the drug cartel hitman responsible for torching his house, resurfaces. Also, an attack on an officer in the line of duty directly impacts a member of Frank's team; Eddie reluctantly introduces Jamie to her mother, Lena (Christine Ebersole); and Erin deals with the consequences of her new role as boss, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, July 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/9/18.)

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.