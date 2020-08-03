Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, August 14, 2020
The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.
"Glass Houses" - Frank is conflicted about how to deal with former cop Rick Austin's (Evan Arthur Hall) gripe about his pension. Also, Jamie helps a friend, Connor O'Brien (Brian Hutchison), deal with illicit pictures of his daughter on the internet; Danny hunts down a killer who shot his online prison pen-pal; and Anthony confronts the realization that his foster son, Sam (Jaden Michael), might not be suited for police work, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, August 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/1/19.)
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."
Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
