Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

"Pilot" - Newlyweds Rio and Mike drop everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from big city New York to rural Nebraska IN SEARCH OF a simpler life. They soon realize that becoming farmers isn't as easy as they planned as they are faced with unexpected challenges on "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (10:01-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/16/19)



"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.



"Pilot" was written by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether. Bell also directed the pilot.



The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





