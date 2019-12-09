Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

"Phase Two" - Mike and Rio attempt to reignite their love life, after getting pressure about it from Beau. Meanwhile, Constance and Rudy grapple with how to unveil their relationship to Constance's son Brandon, played by Langston Kerman, as he returns to Bucksnort early from his military assignment on "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, DEC. 24 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/1/19)

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

Guest starring is Lisa Linke as Clara.

"Phase Two" was written by Rob Rosell and directed by Ken Whittingham.





