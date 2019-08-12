Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, August 27, 2019
@BlessThisMessTV
"Predators" - Rio is having trouble adjusting to social and cultural differences between New York and Nebraska, resulting in a few awkward encounters. Through their wild chase to catch an unwanted predator that is after their chickens, Mike and Rio soon convince Rudy and Beau to step out of their comfort zones by getting them to express their feelings on ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, AUG. 27 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 05/07/19)
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.
"Predators" was written by Craig Rowin and directed by Anya Adams.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
