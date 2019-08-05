Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, August 20, 2019
"The Return of Short Shorts" - Mike attempts to fit in with the Coffee Boys in order to get rid of his old nickname, "Short Shorts," by trying to prove to them that he's a "true farmer." Meanwhile, Rio finally gets Constance to open up to her, and she discovers that Constance has a liking for Rudy, on ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, AUG. 20 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/30/19)
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.
"The Return of Short Shorts" was written by Alyssa Lane and Alex Sherman, and directed by Rob Cohen.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.
"The Return of Short Shorts" was written by Alyssa Lane and Alex Sherman, and directed by Rob Cohen.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.