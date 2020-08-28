Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Saturday, September 5, 2020
The show airs between 8-9 p.m.
"3007" - DON'T miss gender reveal mishaps, kids astonished by magic tricks, and a grown man who is very excited when he hears THE NEIGHBORHOOD ice cream truck, on ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos," SATURDAY, SEPT. 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/24/19) In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
