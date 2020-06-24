Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
"One Step Forward, Three Steps Back" - When Anna-Kat begins exhibiting past OCD behaviors, Katie and Greg worry their busy schedules are disrupting the family. Meanwhile, Oliver fields a call at the Teen Help Line center that rattles him. And, Taylor and Trip (Peyton Meyer) attempt a trial run at being in a long-distance relationship on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/17/20)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Guest star Matt Shively returns as Lonnie Spears.
"One Step Forward, Three Steps Back" was written by Ellen Kreamer and Sherry Bilsing-Graham, and directed by Paul Murphy.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
