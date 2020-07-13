Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

"A Very English Scandal" - Against Greg's wishes, Katie sets out to play match maker for British Greg (Ed Weeks). Meanwhile, Oliver goes along with a rumor at school about his sexual identity to help a classmate feel accepted on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/18/20)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Leslie Bibb and Ed Weeks guest star."A Very English Scandal" was written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Ken Whittingham.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop