Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

"The Minivan" - As the Otto family ushers in a new era, Katie and Greg make the emotional decision to sell THE FAMILY minivan. Meanwhile, Oliver suffers a setback that forces him to rethink how to accomplish his goals on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/27/19)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris. Alessandra Ambrosia and Alex Landi guest star.

"The Minivan" was written by Jonathan Fener and directed by Paul Murphy.

