Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Without her lasagna business to keep her preoccupied, Katie feels like her life is once again off course. As she searches to find her life purpose, she redirects her energy toward Greg and the kids becoming overbearing and controlling. Meanwhile, after sabotaging Greg's efforts to preserve a historical landmark and putting the future of the Westport Historical Guild in jeopardy, Katie recommends Greg run for city council. And elsewhere, Franklin (Evan O'Toole) challenges an older boy to a duel in an effort to win back Anna-Kat's affections. (TV-14, L) (OAD: 11/4/20)

"Psych" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz & Sarah Dunn and directed by Chris Koch.

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children - including their oldest teenage daughter, Taylor, who is already set on the "perfect" path; their middle son, Oliver, who has one goal in life: to be rich; and their youngest, Anna-Kat, who needs a little extra help navigating life - do not end up like everyone else. Katie also has her closest friends in town, Angela and Doris, who help her keep it all in perspective. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.