Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019
"Disconnected" - Katie plans a "friend date" in hopes of reconnecting with Taylor and encourages Greg to attend self-help guru Johnny Diamond's (Cheyenne Jackson) seminar with Oliver. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat takes EXTREME MEASURES to secure her place as Katie's favorite child on "American Housewife," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/12/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Cheyenne Jackson guest stars as Johnny Diamond.
"Disconnected" was written by Jonathan Fener and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.
