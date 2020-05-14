Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, June 1, 2020
"Merrily We Ride Along" - After a near breakdown, Emily arrives at a sobering conclusion, and Lola suggests she find professional help in order to get healthy. Also, Mark finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along, and Lola is faced with her own crisis after learning that Robin didn't get the job in Los Angeles, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, June 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/4/19.)
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
