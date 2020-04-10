Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, April 27, 2020
"My Fair Lockdown"- Lola's world spins out of control when she presides over the trial of Emily's client who rejects the rule of law and seizes control of the courtroom, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, April 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/17/20.) ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
