Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Friday, June 19, 2020
"Sweet Bird of Truth" - Lola immerses herself in the world of online gaming when she presides over her first trial concerning cybercrimes, after two friends go head-to-head over a deleted avatar and all THE ASSETS associated with it.
Also, Mark discovers life without Lola in the DA's office is going to be lonelier than he thought, and Luke is set to be honored at the annual Valor Awards for his heroism, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Friday, June 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/7/19.)
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
