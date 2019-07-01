Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, July 21, 2019
"2906" - On this episode of "AFV," it's work mishaps including a forklift operator who runs into a boat, a girl who runs for cover as seagulls swarm her on the beach, plus people who are scared by small animals, airing SUNDAY, JULY 21 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/4/18)
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
