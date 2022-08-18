Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
9:00-9:31 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Step Class” (109) (Rebroadcast)
Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two DON'T see eye to eye on how to run the program. Later, when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan an "eat-off" to decide who makes the best pizza in Philadelphia, Gregory is forced to reveal a secret. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 2/22/22)
"Step Class" was written by Joya McCrory and directed by Shahrzad Davani.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a clip FROM the series here:
