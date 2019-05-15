Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
Christopher Watts was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and young daughters Bella and Celeste in Colorado. "20/20" co-anchor Amy Robach sits down with Shanann's parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek, who open up about their daughter, granddaughters and their grief. The pair also discusses their relationship with Chris and the shocking crime that devastated their family. "20/20" airs Saturday, May 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 12/7/18)
"20/20" includes interviews with neighbor Nathan Trinastich; Cassandra Rosenberg and Cristina Meacham, Shanann's friends; Nickole Atkinson, Shanann's friend who first reported her missing; and Michael Rourke, Weld County District Attorney. The hour also features videos, documents, photos and texts from the case, along with police evidence, in an attempt to explore the question of why Chris committed the murders.
Following the disappearance of 34-year-old Shanann, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, Chris appeared to be a distraught husband and father, longing for his family to return home. However, he quickly became the prime suspect. Authorities claim that his motivation stemmed partially from his desire to start a completely new life, without his wife and children, with a new woman, Nichol Kessinger, with whom he was having an affair. Nichol says Chris had told her he was in the process of divorcing Shanann. Prosecutors say that Chris strangled Shanann and smothered his daughters to death. He later dumped the bodies of the children in oil tanks and buried his wife in a nearby shallow grave. Chris pled guilty to murdering all three.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 17, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, May 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, May 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019
Scoop: The Next American Idol is Revealed on the Highly Anticipated Grand Finale Event on ABC - Sunday, May 19, 2019
"20/20" includes interviews with neighbor Nathan Trinastich; Cassandra Rosenberg and Cristina Meacham, Shanann's friends; Nickole Atkinson, Shanann's friend who first reported her missing; and Michael Rourke, Weld County District Attorney. The hour also features videos, documents, photos and texts from the case, along with police evidence, in an attempt to explore the question of why Chris committed the murders.
Following the disappearance of 34-year-old Shanann, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, Chris appeared to be a distraught husband and father, longing for his family to return home. However, he quickly became the prime suspect. Authorities claim that his motivation stemmed partially from his desire to start a completely new life, without his wife and children, with a new woman, Nichol Kessinger, with whom he was having an affair. Nichol says Chris had told her he was in the process of divorcing Shanann. Prosecutors say that Chris strangled Shanann and smothered his daughters to death. He later dumped the bodies of the children in oil tanks and buried his wife in a nearby shallow grave. Chris pled guilty to murdering all three.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.