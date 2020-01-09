Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, January 11, 2020

"20/20" documents the emotional journey of Eve Wiley as she searches for her biological father. Eve was conceived with the help of a sperm donor and thought she found her father 14 years ago when she was united with "Donor 106" from the sperm bank's records, and the two formed a loving father-daughter relationship. But recently, as Eve searched DNA websites for siblings, she was shocked to discover that "Donor 106" wasn't her father; and instead, her biological father is her mother's former fertility doctor. With the help of world-renowned DNA detective and ABC News consultant CeCe Moore and alongside ABC News investigative correspondent Kyra Phillips, Eve uncovers these startling revelations and takes "20/20" cameras along as she reached out for the first time to the man who she now knows is her biological father. "20/20" airs Saturday, Jan. 11 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"20/20" features interviews with Margo Williams, Eve's mother, who describes her own feelings about learning that her doctor used his own sperm in her artificial insemination, something she says she never agreed to; Steve Scholl, also known as "Donor 106," who Margo and Eve believed was Eve's biological father; and Blake Wiley, Eve's husband.





