Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 1, 2020
Phil Hartman is best known for his iconic impersonations of Bill Clinton in countless "Saturday Night Live" skits, voicing Troy McClure on "The Simpsons" and starring in the sitcom "NewsRadio."
Despite his professional success, Hartman's personal life was far from perfect. In the early hours of May 28, 1998, Phil's wife, Brynn, fatally shot him before she died by suicide. Now, over 20 years after their deaths, a two-hour "20/20" details Phil's life, legacy and tragic murder.
The program features an interview with Gregory Omdahl, Brynn's brother, speaking out to set the record straight about his sister and Hartman family home videos that give a rare look into the lives of one of Hollywood's most intriguing couples. "20/20: Phil Hartman" airs on Friday, May 1 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 9/19/19)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
