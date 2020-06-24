Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, June 26, 2020

"20/20" features an interview with Kimberly Mays, 30 years after she discovered she was switched at birth. As "20/20" unravels the story, shedding light on lingering questions about how the switch occurred and whether or not it was an accident, Kimberly reveals details about her tough childhood; the negative impact of the switch; her rocky and emotional journey coming to terms with her new identity, including her mistakes and regrets along the way; and life now.

The two-hour program also features interviews with Kimberly's biological siblings Irisa Roylance, Gina Twigg and Will Twigg. The trio opens up about Arlena, the baby switched with Kimberly at birth who died at age 9 following heart surgery. They reflect on Arlena's childhood, their love for her, how their grieving process was disrupted when Kimberly entered their lives and the status of their current relationship with Kimberly. "20/20" also has rare interviews with Regina Twigg, Kimberly's biological mother, who reveals never-before-known details about how her difficult childhood fueled her obsession with finding and connecting with Kimberly; and Darlena Mays, Kimberly's stepmom who shares information about Kimberly's LIFE AFTER reuniting with her biological family. "20/20" airs Friday, June 26 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 11/29/19)

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.