Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, July 24, 2020

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, July 24, 2020ABC News' "20/20" reports on the crimes of Diane Downs, eligible for parole again this year, who shot her three young children in her car, seriously injuring two and killing one. Her alleged motive was her infatuation with a married man, who said he had no interest in being a father to anyone's children.

Diane captured the nation's attention as the story made headlines and became a bestselling book and a two-part TV series starring Farrah Fawcett, both titled "Small Sacrifices." Diane's youngest child, Becky Babcock, who was born while Diane was incarcerated and adopted by another family, spoke to "20/20" in a rare interview.

In the two-hour "20/20," Becky opened up about her adoption, learning the truth about her mother, letters from her mother in prison and life now, including raising her teenage son. "20/20" airs Friday, July 24 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 3/22/19)



"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.


