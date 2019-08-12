Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, August 16, 2019

"20/20" reports on the controversial 2012 murder of Jaime Melgar who was stabbed inside his bedroom during what initially appeared to be a home invasion. His wife, Sandra, claims she blacked out during the incident, possibly due to a seizure, and did not see or hear her husband being brutally attacked. But in 2017, Sandra was convicted of killing Jaime, shocking her and her family. ABC News senior national correspondent Matt Gutman reports the details and sits down with Lizz Rose, daughter of Sandra and Jaime, who firmly believes her mother is innocent. "20/20" airs Friday, Aug. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 11/30/18).

Sandra and Jaime were high school sweethearts from Houston, Texas. Just 10 days after celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary, Jaime was murdered. Sandra, who suffers from epilepsy and lupus, says the last thing she remembers before waking up bound in her master bedroom closet was Jaime going to check on the dogs who were barking outside. Authorities claim that Sandra staged the house invasion and murdered Jaime in an attempt to end her marriage. Sandra maintains her innocence.

"20/20" features interviews with prosecutor Colleen Barnett and Bob Ruff, host of the popular podcast "Truth and Justice," which is currently crowd-sourcing an investigation into the case.





"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.