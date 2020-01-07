Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, January 9, 2020

01/09/2020 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Committed to becoming a father on his own, Will (Eric McCormack) meets a potential surrogate (guest star Demi Lovato) with stellar reviews, but her lifestyle choices give Will doubts. In order to gain entry to AnnieCon, Grace (Debra Messing) pretends to be a formerly famous Annie, while Jack (Sean Hayes) tags along in hopes of completing his celebrity hair E.G.O.T. Karen (Megan Mullally) has a romantic encounter with a disabled veteran (guest star Christopher Thornton).

That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.

"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.