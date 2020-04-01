Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, April 16, 2020

04/16/2020 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Karen pulls out all the stops in Blattsville to make the celebration for her baseball team's championship big enough to humiliate Stanley and Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt). While there to support Karen, Will and Grace are shown an open house by a local realtor (guest star Yvette Nicole Brown), leading to a hard conversation about their future living arrangement. Jack learns he's a local celebrity from a Blattsvillian (guest star Sarah Baker), and has to decide if he wants to stay in the city to pursue his dreams or become a big fish in a small pond.

That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.

"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.