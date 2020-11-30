Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, December 13, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
Registered Nurse Amanda Sheehan continues her winning streak for the $1 million and celebrity contestants Cedric the Entertainer and Rebel Wilson jump in the hot seat. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC. Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize. In addition to lifelines "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC Airs on ABC Dec. 20
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHREK THE HALLS on ABC - Friday, December 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE on ABC - Friday, December 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, December 17, 2020