Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, December 13, 2020

Registered Nurse Amanda Sheehan continues her winning streak for the $1 million and celebrity contestants Cedric the Entertainer and Rebel Wilson jump in the hot seat.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC. Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

In addition to lifelines "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can.