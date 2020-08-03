Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The episode airs from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT.

As student loan debt in the United States approaches $1.7 trillion, a new episode of "What Would You Do?" features a scenario on a student struggling to afford college and what she may be willing to do to make ends meet. The episode also takes a look at crying in public, babysitting while drunk and more. "What Would You Do?" airs Tuesday, Aug. 4 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC."What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.Tuesday, Aug. 4, scenarios include the following:A student is out to lunch with a friend, explaining that in order to pay for college she has decided to become a sugar baby, providing companionship to men in return for gifts, money and other benefits as compensation. Her friend worries that this choice is risky. Who will other diners side with?When a woman out shopping is informed that the dress she wants is not available in her size, she bursts into tears. How will other customers respond to her public display of emotions? What will customers do if a man gets emotional in public?Two women at a restaurant belittle a stay-at-home dad, condescendingly asking if his unusual choice to stay home with his daughter makes him feel emasculated. What will fellow diners say? How will people react if the women are replaced with two men?A woman babysitting two young children brings them to a bar for lunch. She expresses she is overwhelmed by her job and decides a drink will help her cope. When one drink turns into multiple, what will others say? Will they step in when she tries to leave to drive the children home?A teacher is in a store shopping for food for herself and basic school supplies for her class. Her credit card is denied at the register and she removes food from her cart instead of school supplies, explaining that her students need them. What will other shoppers do? (OAD: 9/7/18)Ethan Nelson is executive producer; David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Michaela Dowd is director of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.

