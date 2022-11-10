Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Nov. 17 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Kelly, Barb and Barb's new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb's ex, Burt, emotions run high. Meanwhile, Cheryl decides to focus on not only her chicken's eggs, but her own. She enlists Joe to help freeze her eggs in the all-new "The Tri-state Real Estate Conference" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Nov. 17 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."
The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.
WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.
Watch a preview of the series here:
Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."
The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.
WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.
Watch a preview of the series here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on SHARK TANK, airing on ABC on Friday, November 11, 2022! Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur FROM Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.
Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes FROM some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Performers include Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 10, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch the new video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! Three new contestants are introduced, each considered the crème de la crème in their unique field. A battle of the greats ensue and only one will be crowned this week’s KING or Queen! Watch a video of a performance from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on MONARCH, airing on FOX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022! Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a SPLASH at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family. Watch a video preview from the episode now!
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on SHARK TANK, airing on ABC on Friday, November 11, 2022! Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur FROM Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.
Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes FROM some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Performers include Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 10, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch the new video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! Three new contestants are introduced, each considered the crème de la crème in their unique field. A battle of the greats ensue and only one will be crowned this week’s KING or Queen! Watch a video of a performance from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
November 3, 2022
Get all the scoop on MONARCH, airing on FOX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022! Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a SPLASH at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family. Watch a video preview from the episode now!