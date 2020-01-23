Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS on CBS - Monday, January 27, 2020

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS on CBS - Monday, January 27, 2020"Clean Harbors" - When Alan S. McKim, Chairman and CEO of Clean Harbors, tackles some dirty jobs to see if his company needs cleaning up, he's faced with the challenge of working in a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a re-refinery that processes waste oil, on UNDERCOVER BOSS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Episode was originally scheduled to air Wednesday, Jan. 29, 8:00-9:00 PM.)

Clean Harbors is the leading environmental and industrial service provider and largest hazardous waste disposal company in North America, and it is a recognized leader in environmental emergency response services. The business provides a broad range of services, and maintains a vast network of service centers and waste management, treatment, disposal and recycling facilities. Publicly traded on the NYSE, Clean Harbors was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 as a four-person tank cleaning business.

UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS on CBS - Monday, January 27, 2020
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 1/22-1/29
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 27, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 20, 2020
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement