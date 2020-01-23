Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS on CBS - Monday, January 27, 2020
"Clean Harbors" - When Alan S. McKim, Chairman and CEO of Clean Harbors, tackles some dirty jobs to see if his company needs cleaning up, he's faced with the challenge of working in a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a re-refinery that processes waste oil, on UNDERCOVER BOSS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Episode was originally scheduled to air Wednesday, Jan. 29, 8:00-9:00 PM.)
Clean Harbors is the leading environmental and industrial service provider and largest hazardous waste disposal company in North America, and it is a recognized leader in environmental emergency response services. The business provides a broad range of services, and maintains a vast network of service centers and waste management, treatment, disposal and recycling facilities. Publicly traded on the NYSE, Clean Harbors was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 as a four-person tank cleaning business.
UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.
