Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, March 5, 2020
"To Take a Hostage" - When a concert promoter who is accused of defrauding his customers and vendors takes hostages in a restaurant, Tommy sends Cooper and Diaz to manage the situation until she can arrive.
Also, Tommy must navigate the politics of the L.A. City Council when two members refuse to sign on to her new budget proposal, on TOMMY, Thursday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.
A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.
Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
