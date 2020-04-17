Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, April 23, 2020

"Packing Heat" - Tommy is accused of professional impropriety when her relationship with sports agent Kiley Mills (Katrina Lenk) intersects with the LAPD's arrest of a local sports phenom found possessing an illegal firearm. Also, Blake's search into the disappearance of a reporter who asked her for a favor uncovers a connection to the city medical examiner's office, on TOMMY, Thursday, April 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode directed by Adam Arkin.

Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."