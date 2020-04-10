Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, April 16, 2020
"Free to Go" - Tommy tries to help Norah Fayed (Salena Qureshi), a young woman who intentionally gets arrested to buy time for her political asylum request to be approved, and prevent her parents from forcing her to return home abroad. Also, a reporter friend of Blake's asks her for internal information potentially connected to the prison murder of Mayor Gray's former campaign donor, Arturo Lopez, on TOMMY, Thursday, April 16 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.
A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.
Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
