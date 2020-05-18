Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, May 28, 2020
"507 (Tom Lennon, D'Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro, Andrea Savage)" - Actor and comedian Tom Lennon, actress and comedian D'Arcy Carden, actor and "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Alfonso Ribeiro, and actress and comedian Andrea Savage make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, MAY 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) This hilariously tricky panel features a former CIA master of disguise, professional witch, the real Harry Potter, an NFL cheerleader and a woman who birthed her own granddaughter. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny re-imagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
