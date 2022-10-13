Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, October 17, 2022
THE BATTLES (PART 2) 10/17/2022 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday)
The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music INDUSTRY powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists FROM across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season, which returns Sept. 19.
Multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban-born singer-songwriter and actress Camila Cabello claims her red chair alongside SUPERSTAR returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Carson Daly returns as host for Season 22.
The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performance Shows.
During the Blind Auditions, the decisions FROM the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The coaches hear the artists perform but they DON'T get to see them, thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist's voice, they push a button to select the artist for their team. At this point, the coach's chair will swivel so that they can face the artist they selected. If more than one coach pushes the button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no one pushes their button, the artist is eliminated FROM the competition. In addition to performing in front of a fully-vaccinated, limited-capacity live audience, the artists' family and friends are able to attend their Blind Auditions in-person for the first time since Season 18!
Also returning this season is the block, which adds another layer of coach competition during the Blind Auditions. The coach chairs each have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches' names on them, which prevents a coach FROM adding a new artist to his or her team. The coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist for the entire first round of the competition. The blocked coach only discovers they are blocked if they press their button, and though their chair will still turn, their lane lights up with "BLOCKED." If the coach doesn't press their button, the block is still available for another audition.
Once the teams are set, the battle is on. The coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the SECRETS OF their success, along with help FROM their celebrity advisors. The coaches enlist music INDUSTRY heavyweights to prepare their artists for the Battle Rounds. This season's Battle Advisors include Charlie Puth (Team Camila), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Sean Paul (Team Gwen).
During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together. The artists are vying for their coach's confidence and decision to take them to the NEXT round.
After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his or her artists will advance to the NEXT round of competition. Each coach will have one save and one steal in the Battle Rounds. The losing artist is available to be saved by their own coach, but with the steals still in play, the artist could potentially choose to go with a different coach, leading to even tougher decisions for the coaches and artists. Artists who won their battle, were saved by their own coach or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts.
Season 22 will showcase a new format element during the Knockout Rounds. For the first time ever, this phase of the competition will include three-way knockouts. The STAKES have never been higher for the coaches and their artists as they vie for the win. In the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against two other teammates, but this time, they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitors watch and wait. The coaches will choose the winner, and the artists not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. The pressure is on as each coach will only have one steal in the Knockouts. In lieu of enlisting a mega mentor, the coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.
Once the Live Performance Shows begin, the top artists will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast. This time the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save and will each perform a new song to prove why they should continue in the competition. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on "The Voice" Official App or NBC.com. Those with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. In the end, one artist will be named "The Voice" and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.
"The Voice" is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.
