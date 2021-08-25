Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ULTIMATE SURFER on ABC - Monday, September 6, 2021
In a surprising twist, the surfers are greeted by some old friends who force them to up their game. New teams get a SECOND CHANCE at redemption, but old alliances could hinder their progress.
Four teams enter the Wildcard Wave Challenge in hopes of keeping their Championship Tour dreams alive on an all-new episode of "The Ultimate Surfer." (TV-PG, L)
Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in "The Ultimate Surfer" as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific SURFING disciplines.
Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of THE ULTIMATE SURFER and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Slater's remarkable, one-of-a-kind, man-made wave - the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery - is at the heart of the series.
