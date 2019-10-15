Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, October 20, 2019
The 30th Treehouse of Horror features a demon Maggie, a mission to rescue Milhouse from another dimension, dead-Homer's spirit trying on some new bodies for size and Selma finally finding love in an unlikely place - the alien in the basement. Don't miss the all-new "Treehouse of Horror XXX" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3018) (TV-14 D, L, S V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.
HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
