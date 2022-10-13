Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022 Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty's new daytime talk show. But her initial excitement about THE JOB fades when she discovers what an endless nightmare it is in the all-new "The KING of Nice" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina’s wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth’s lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, October 11, 2022! Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a FORBIDDEN relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!