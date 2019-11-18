Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, November 24, 2019
First of Four All-New Thanksgiving-Themed Episodes Airing Tonight on FOX!
In a special Thanksgiving edition of "Treehouse of Horror," THE SIMPSONS are forced to face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an A.I. mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce in the all-new "Thanksgiving of Horror" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3017) (TV-14 L, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
