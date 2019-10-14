Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019
"Fallout" - An emergency alert of an impending missile attack sends Los Angeles into chaos and uncertainty, while the officers each try to keep the peace and deal with their own disasters on an original episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, NOV. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Jon Snow as Deputy Finn Nickerson, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan, Carsyn Rose as Lila and Crystal Coney as Lisa.
"Fallout" was written by Robert Bella and directed by Bill Johnson.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, November 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, November 1, 2019
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Jon Snow as Deputy Finn Nickerson, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan, Carsyn Rose as Lila and Crystal Coney as Lisa.
"Fallout" was written by Robert Bella and directed by Bill Johnson.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.