MAMMA MIA Returns To Austin In April; Tickets On Sale Friday

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 12. The musical will play a limited engagement at Bass Concert Hall as part of the Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin 2025–2026 Season.

Since its premiere in London and subsequent Broadway run, the production has been staged around the world and adapted into two films. Its story follows a mother, a daughter, and three potential fathers on a small Greek island, set to music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

The 25th Anniversary production recently returned to Broadway for a limited season before launching its tour. The creative team includes director Phyllida Lloyd, choreographer Anthony Van Laast, and designer Mark Thompson, with lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision by Martin Koch.

Tickets start at $36 and are available at TexasPerformingArts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at (512) 471-1444, or at the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. Group inquiries may be directed to (877) 275-3804 or Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

