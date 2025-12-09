SIX To Return To The Orpheum Theatre; Tickets On Sale This Week

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Orpheum Theatre Group will open ticket sales on December 12 for the upcoming engagement of SIX, which will play eight performances as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway Season. Tickets will be available through the Orpheum box office and Ticketmaster, with group sales offered for parties of ten or more. The season is supported by Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Memphis Area Honda Dealers, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The current touring cast includes Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon, Nella Cole as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. Alternates include Reese Cameron, Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker, and Abigail Sparrow. Casting is subject to change.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX reframes the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII through a contemporary concert-style performance. The musical received 23 awards during the 2021–2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. It continues to run in multiple territories, including Broadway, the West End, and international tours.

The creative team for the U.S. production includes co-directors Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and lighting design by Tim Deiling. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Joe Beighton, with orchestrations by Tom Curran and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and The Telsey Office.

Produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, the musical originated as a Cambridge University project before being developed into a full production. The North American Boleyn tour launched in 2022 and is scheduled through 2026.

