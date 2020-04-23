Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, May 10, 2020
"The Hunt" - In part two of the season finale, Nolan's discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy on an all-new episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Hannah Kasulka as officer Erin Cole, Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian and Themo Melikidze as Serj Derian.
"The Hunt" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
