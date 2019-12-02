Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MOODYS on FOX - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

With Christmas quickly approaching, Sean Sr. receives the top honor as the lector of Midnight Mass. Meanwhile, when Sean Sr. invites some unexpected guests to Christmas Eve dinner, Ann starts to unravel. And just when the Moodys think things couldn't possibly get worse, they are faced with a devastating challenge. All Ann wanted was a nice, white Christmas! Don't miss a few more surprises in the all-new "Episode 5 / Episode 6" of THE MOODYS airing on Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDS-105/MDS-106) (TV-14 D, L)

THE MOODYS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the "perfect" holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others - as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!

The family includes SEAN SR. (Leary), his wife, ANN (Perkins), and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, "Man Seeking Woman," the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents.

The series also features Maria Gabriela de Faria ("Deadly Class"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow"), Kevin Bigley ("Sirens"), Gerry Dee ("Mr. D"), Ulka Simone Mohanty ("The Dinner Bash") and Megan Park ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager").





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop