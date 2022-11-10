Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022

THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Nov. 10, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Special Appearances by Comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz

This week, THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage.

The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Get ready for a night of laughter in the all-new "Comedy Roast Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE MASKED SINGER makes it royal return for its eighth season, featuring all-new format "King or Queen of THE MASKED SINGER" and double unmaskings in every episode! The new season also will feature special themed episodes each week, including "Vegas Night," "'90s Night," "Comedy Roast," "Fright Night" and many more! The themes will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design...and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

This season will feature more celebrity contestants than any other season, clocking in at 22 Masked Singers! New celebrities will be introduced every single week, disguised in costumes that include "Bride," "Avocado," "Venus Fly Trap," "Sir Bugaboo," "Scarecrow," "Hedgehog," "Mummies," "Harp," "Walrus" - and many more to be announced!

The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded FROM head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel and many, many more!

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging FROM Grammy Award winners to LEGENDARY athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues BURIED throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last season THE MASKED SINGER averaged a 1.2 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 7.7 million multiplatform viewers, marking FOX's largest unscripted cross-platform audience. MaskVerse, the official Masked Singer NFT Marketplace, also is back to launch a limited-edition Mask Pass, which unlocks exclusive access to additional clues, behind the scenes content, celebrity interviews and more, bringing fans closer to the show like never before.

THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Watch a performance FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER Photo
Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER
Directed by Oscar nominee Dror Moreh (The Gatekeepers, The Human Factor), THE CORRIDORS OF POWER is a riveting examination of how American leaders have responded to reports of genocide, war crimes and mass atrocities after the fall of the Soviet Union, when America stood as the only global superpower.
Judy Blumes FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series Photo
Judy Blume's FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series
Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined by Mara Brock Akil for a new generation. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. 
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup
Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Sweet Lovin’” by Sigala & Bryn Christopher. Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on SHARK TANK, airing on ABC on Friday, November 11, 2022! Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur FROM Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.
Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes FROM some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Performers include Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 10, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch the new video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! Three new contestants are introduced, each considered the crème de la crème in their unique field. A battle of the greats ensue and only one will be crowned this week’s KING or Queen! Watch a video of a performance from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on MONARCH, airing on FOX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022! Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a SPLASH at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family. Watch a video preview from the episode now!