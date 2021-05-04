Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 12, 2021

As the competition nears the finish line, the final five singers perform in the quarter-finals to see who will advance to the semi-finals. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three SUPER BOWL appearances, six gold medals and two world records! One singer will be UNMASKED in the all-new "The Quarter Finals - Five Fan Favorites" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, May 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-511) (TV-PG D, L)

TV's #1 entertainment show, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for a game-changing fifth season, which, for the first time ever, features "wildcard" celebrity contestants CRASHING into the competition and upending the battle for the Golden Mask trophy!

The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition series kicks off with guest host Niecy Nash, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. Host Nick Cannon returns later in the season.

THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick and many, many more!

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to LEGENDARY athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three SUPER BOWL appearances, six gold medals and two world records!

Season Four of THE MASKED SINGER averaged a 2.3 Most Current rating (tied with "This Is Us" and "Grey's Anatomy"), and 11.5 million multi-platform viewers last season. This past Thanksgiving, THE MASKED SINGER delivered a 4.2/24 Live + 7 Day rating and 13.6 million viewers, marking TV's #1 entertainment telecast this season and driving FOX to win its first Thanksgiving night in 10 years. In February 2020, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of more than 27 million viewers.

THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.