Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED DANCER on FOX - Wednesday, February 10, 2021

FOX’S LEGO MASTERS host Will Arnett joins the panelists desk.

Feb. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED DANCER on FOX - Wednesday, February 10, 2021In the semi-finals, the remaining four dancers fight for their chance at the final three spots. Will Arnett, host of FOX's LEGO MASTERS joins panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and host Craig Robinson to play along on television's favorite guessing game. Between all of the celebrity dancers, they've amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. One will be UNMASKED and the remaining three will advance to the finale and their chance at the diamond mask trophy in the all-new "Semifinals - It's All About The Dance!" episode of THE MASKED DANCER airing Wednesday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDA-107) (TV-PG D, L)

FOX takes TV's #1 entertainment show and adds a little twist. Based on the smash hit FOX series, THE MASKED SINGER, and inspired by a popular segment featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER will be hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Joining the show as panelists are THE MASKED SINGER and I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE's Ken Jeong, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former "Giraffe" mask on THE MASKED SINGER, Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale.

THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks. Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they've amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.

THE MASKED DANCER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, THE MASKED SINGER, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. and distributed by MBC America. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series. Breen will serve as showrunner.

Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Disney Seeks Dancers For New Film DISENCHANTED Photo

Disney Seeks Dancers For New Film DISENCHANTED

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Creates Theme Songs For BRIDGERTON, STRANGER THINGS, THE OFFICE Photo

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Creates Theme Songs For BRIDGERTON, STRANGER THINGS, THE OFFICE, and More!

New Episodes of MADE FROM SCRATCH and STRUGGLE GOURMET Announced Photo

New Episodes of MADE FROM SCRATCH and STRUGGLE GOURMET Announced

Global Digital Releasing Acquires Controversial Documentary SET FREE POSSE Photo

Global Digital Releasing Acquires Controversial Documentary SET FREE POSSE


From This Author TV Scoop