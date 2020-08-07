Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS on CBS - Friday, August 7, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT.
"Do It One More Time" - Surfboarding dads, creative pets and dancing siblings are featured in the third installment of THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, Friday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Cedric the Entertainer hosts the four new specials that showcase the next generation of home videos in the age of social distancing.
Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS' hit comedy THE NEIGHBORHOOD, the new one-hour episodes will air each Friday through August 14, and showcase the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing.
The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months. In May, CBS aired THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS, also hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which featured video moments created during our communal quarantine, and provided an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. All of THE SPECIALS will be filmed with minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.
THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for JUMA Entertainment are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.
