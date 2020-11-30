Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The most wonderful time of the year continues as four families across America face off in the most intense Heavyweights episode yet with the Storybook Land team brimming with nostalgia and a million lights, as this family-owned amusement park continues to go all out for the holiday season in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; the Luminaria team's sprawling 55-acre botanical garden gets blanketed with thousands of high-tech luminaries during the holiday season, creating one of the largest pixel fields in the world in Lehi, Utah; Folepi's Winter Wonderland creates an awe-inspiring parade of a million lights, featuring mammoth-sized floats wrapped in thousands of LEDs-a Light Fight first-in East Peoria, Illinois; and the World of Illumination creates an all-inclusive display, featuring over a million lights and boasts the world's largest RGB snowman, standing 36 feet tall in Glendale, Arizona.Catch Judge Carter Oosterhouse pick the winner of the coveted Light Fight trophy in this season's treasured Heavyweight division on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight.""The Great Christmas Light Fight" showcases the wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays in America.

View More TV Stories Related Articles