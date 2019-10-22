Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 4, 2019

"45-Degree Angle" - While performing his first solo surgery, Dr. Shaun Murphy alienates a nurse, which puts his residency in jeopardy. Also in this episode, Dr. Neil Melendez disagrees with Dr. Audrey Lim on a risky surgery, and Dr. Claire Brown spirals into self-destructive behaviors, causing negative ramifications in the workplace, on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva and Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler.

"45-Degree Angle" was written by Sal Calleros and directed by Steve Robin.





