Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 16, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
"Newbies" - With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Alex Park with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders. As their mentees shadow them for the day, Shaun and Park meet with Andrews to discuss a difficult surgery scheduled for a minor. Later, Shaun inadvertently insults Lea while discussing the pros and cons of the controversial surgery. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick seeks out Claire and Lim's help on a consult on an all-new "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.
Guest starring is Sophia Bucior as Monica Torres, Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Michael Liu as John Lundberg, Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique "Ricky" Guerin, Sam Robert Muik as Will Hopper and Samer Salem as Josh Bunker.
"Newbies" was written by David Renaud and Tommy Moran, and directed by David Straiton.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. The series is produced by ABC Signature. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
